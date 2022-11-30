Central Western Daily
Esther Wallace missing on Mount Canobolas after bush walk near Federal Falls

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 30 2022 - 9:41pm, first published 9:26pm
Esther Wallace is described as a 47-year-old, of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair. She's missing on Mount Canobolas. Picture supplied.

A search is underway for a missing bushwalker on Mount Canobolas.

