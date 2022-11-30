A search is underway for a missing bushwalker on Mount Canobolas.
About 8am on Wednesday, November 30, emergency services responded to reports that a woman had become separated from a companion whilst bushwalking at Federal Falls through the Mount Canobolas State Recreation Area, approximately 20 kilometres south-west of Orange.
Officers from Central West Police District supported by the Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, PolAir, Chifley Rural Crime Investigators as well as the State Emergency Services, Cabonne Council, NSW Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry NSW commenced a large-scale search of the area.
The search will continue throughout the night.
The missing woman - Esther Wallace - is described as 47-year-old, Caucasian appearance with blonde hair.
She was wearing an orange jacket, black pants and sandals.
Police are urging locals to be on the look out for Esther in the event that she has left the area and made her way into Orange.
Anyone with information on Esther's whereabouts are urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
