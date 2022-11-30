With an abundance of confidence, Orange Anglican Grammar School under 16s girls are a formidable team.
Playing in the Combined Independent School's rugby league tournament, OAGS was entering sides in the competition for the first time ever.
Its 14s girls and boys and 16s boys finished top three in their pools but the greatest achievement went to the 16s girls.
Having played together throughout various rugby union tournaments, gaining championship status in the Jakiya Whitfield Cup earlier this year, there's no lack of familiarity or friendship.
And while they enjoyed the sport, rugby league was where most of them felt comfortable.
"It was kind of more difficult to play union because there's more league players in the team, so we knew what we were doing," captain Charli Hunter said.
"It's more slowed down because of the play the ball compared to rugby union, when tackling you can slow the ball down heaps and get back onside."
Throughout the CIS tournament, the girls took the challenge on. There were two 28-0 wins in the opening rounds against Sydney schools before they met a strong Central Coast Sports School in the third pool game.
A loss came their way but they had a chance to avenge that defeat in the final, playing against Central Coast again.
Unfortunately they couldn't hold on to a 12-8 lead, as Central Coast's speed out wide proved pivotal.
"They had a girl who sprints in nationals, they spread it out to her and she ran past us," Hunter said.
"They train two hours every day for league, but we matched them."
While it was disappointing to come so close, there's an undeniable excitement on the faces of Lucy Martin, Annabelle Wrigley, Josie Fuller and Hunter when they recount the whole experience.
"Everyone played their best, we were talking well, playing well as a team and had good communication," they said.
"Our bond is really good - we know what we're going to do, we're all good friends."
Having played in various sports together throughout the whole year, the girls started training specifically for the CIS tournament last term.
And while the team did themselves proud, much of the praise went to their coach Mr Doyle, who had been pushing for their participation in various events.
"Mr Doyle has been very helpful and organising all our training," the girls said.
"He put in so much work into making us the best we can be. If we didn't have his organisation then we don't think we would've made it there."
With the CIS tournament postponed at one point, there was a real concern it might not go ahead after other events had been cancelled.
While the girls were devastated, they believe the postponement might have hit their coach harder.
"He's been pushing for all the rugby carnivals to go ahead for us," they said.
"I feel like he was more devastated than us girls."
With games eventually being played, there was even a little incentive to ensure the girls performed their best.
"One try would equal a soft serve, two tries a McFlurry or frappe, knowing us I think we got a try each," they laughed.
"We got a big feed from it. He needs a pay rise."
