Central Western Daily
Our Business

Umi & Bo's birthday, Laurie Clare Kids on the move and IGA reopens after floods

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lotus Want, Emily Rue, Elise Thomson and Tessa Beath-Rochelli. Picture supplied.

The first year of any new business can often come with challenges, but for Elise Thomson, those struggles have turned into success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.