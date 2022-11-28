The first year of any new business can often come with challenges, but for Elise Thomson, those struggles have turned into success.
Mrs Thomson co-owns the Lords Place business Umi & Bo with her sister, Emily Rue, and they recently celebrated the first anniversary of the store's opening.
"My sister and I were both on maternity leave when we opened Umi & Bo and the juggle was that we both went back to our other jobs and were managing the shop as well," Mrs Thomson said.
"The feedback from around town and the response for the shop has been really positive. A lot of people were telling us how much they needed this in Orange. Previously, people were doing a lot of their shopping for kids online and me and my sister were the same, so it's nice to be able to go downtown and actually look and feel things."
Specialising in children's toys, apparel, and gifts, Mrs Thomson said there are still people finding out about their store for the first time.
"I think more and more people are finding out about us. Even after 12 months we have one person a week come in and ask us how long we've been here," she added.
"I love the spot that we're in and being next to the cafes is really great for mums as well.
"We're really passionate about making sure we stock overseas brands that are a bit imaginative as well. We tried to look worldwide and make sure we're a one stop shop for people."
There has been a "mammoth" effort in Molong these past two weeks following the flooding event which left homes and stores alike underwater.
But with the clean-up action having begun almost immediately, stores in town are slowly starting to reopen and that includes Ahmedi's IGA.
The supermarket once again opened for business on Saturday, November 26, with co-owner Ghaz Ahmedi, thankful to all who lent a hand.
"Our staff members said we had people come in and they were crying that we were able to open so quick," he said.
"The customers were just so happy for us. The community helped from start to finish and we'd never seen so many volunteers who were happy to get stuck in and give us a hand. We had a lot of assistance from the community and for that we are very grateful."
It took just 12 days for the IGA to be back in action and Mr Ahmedi was just grateful they were able to support the community which supported them.
"The cleaning was a big job, because everything in terms of equipment was ruined. So to get that out and get new stuff in in a timely manner was a mammoth job," he added.
"To be able to service the community again was our main aim. With minimal downtime, we're very happy to be able to do that again."
Tayla Wasson has been pleased by the interest in her Laurie Claire Kids store, to the point where they will be moving into a permanent location in 2023.
But before that, there has been a few moving boxes to pack. Having initially opened inside the Orange City Centre on a temporary lease, the store has moved to the empty space next to House on the Anson Street entry side, before moving within the City Centre once more in the new year.
"The fit-out for the permanent store will happen in February and then we'll actually open in that store permanently in March. It's going to be in that food court area," Ms Wasson said of the new location.
"We're hopefully in this temporary space until a bit after Christmas and then we'll move into the new location."
She added that the interest shown in the store made making a permanent move an easy one.
"It will be a new store and all designed for how we want it for our Laurie Clare Kids," she said.
"It's going really well. Everyone has been so excited about it and we've been really busy."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.