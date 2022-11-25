Bushfires are a problem in Australia - so we have learned how to build more fire-resistant houses.
Instead of running from flood plains, maybe we need to learn how to build flood resistant houses and towns.
We need designs for houses on stilts.
Our towns need high, solid and permanent levies.
Expensive, but cheaper than rebuilding time and time again.
Government should be spending some cash to work out how this could be done, and then subsidise some action.
We must stop beating about the bush concerning the extreme 'weather events' decimating communities, our agricultural sector and our life-supporting ecological systems.
This is not our romanticised Australian 'country of extremes'. This is the face of climate change. This is the road our politicians have chosen for us, with their failure to admit or address the cause of our climate instability.
The severity of droughts, bush fires, species loss, floods and pandemics are all climate change predictions.
Worse is to come unless our government participates in global efforts to rapidly turn the situation around.
We have no time to waste.
If we knew we had faulty brakes in our family car we would not focus on checking seatbelts and insurance.
If our mechanic avoided discussing the malfunctioning brakes, this would be grossly negligent.
Of course we need the safety gear but the urgent thing we must do is fix the brakes!
This is also the case with these ' weather events' devastating Australia.
We must stop beating around the bush and proclaim that climate change is causing this devastation. Then pressure our government to act!
We urgently need to fix the main problem - rising C02 emissions. We must stop the use of fossil fuels and get to zero emissions. It will save our lives and the ecosystems upon which we depend.
Preparedness is important, however no amount will avoid the crash if we continue down the fossil fuel road. We may be ready but we will not be saved.
In view of the banks closing 72 branches in the last six weeks in rural and regional areas, I suggest we have an emergency on our hands.
These closures in 42 days were equivalent to the closures in the whole of 2021.
It is an emergency because many isolated people have already had to travel long distances to reach the nearest bank branch to access their services.
With the drastic extension of the branch closures, which the media has taken little interest in, business people in particular have been put in a no win situation in many cases.
It's easy for the banks to say that people can just use the internet to conduct business but this is useless for those who have no internet access due to their remoteness and of course, in the process, automatic tellers will be eliminated as the banks obviously want to eliminate cash transactions.
Further, the elderly generally, and all those who are, through no fault of their own, not computer literate, will be sorely disadvantaged as they are unable to use computer banking.
All of this then, has the potential to be a hacker's paradise where those unfamiliar with the internet will be easy targets for internet fraud.
We could all well ask, "Why are the banks doing this?".
Allow me to say that I am not taking aim at our local bank branch employees. They have served us well. It is the action of bank executives that has initiated this it would seem.
Never before has there been a better argument for the proposed new "Postal Bank."
It would be completely independent of any other bank or financial institution and be backed by our federal government.
It would give credit to the builders of infrastructure, farmers, local government and businesses with reasonable interest rates.
It would not be allowed to dabble in risky speculation like derivatives or the inflationary housing bubble etc and inflationary money printing would be outlawed.
Such a bank would be set up to serve the people and be a real benefit to them. The upshot of this would be more jobs for our people.
Governments need to be reminded that it is the employed people who pay taxes and create revenue for governments. A far better option than printing money such as is happening at the moment which creates even more debt.
We need to lobby our government for a new regional banking inquiry and it needs to be now as the sitting days in parliament are coming to an end for this year.
How long before we lose more bank agencies across our country?
