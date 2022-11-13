Molong has been left completely cutoff overnight as flash flooding swept through the town in the early hours of Monday morning, November 14.
Raging torrents have closed roads, flooded businesses and homes and left residents stranded.
The Molong River could peak at 4.7 metres on Monday morning.
Central West SES said it was now too dangerous for residents to leave and for those in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Molong RSL and an Australian Defence Force helicopter has been sent to assist with rescues.
The night of chaos follows a huge downpour across the Central West. Orange Airport has received 89.2 millimetres over the last 24 hours.
Orange experienced flash flooding over night with SES saying reports of 30cm of water over Anson Street, Moulder Street, Leeds Parade, Dalton Street, Margaret Street and McLachlan Street.
They are urging people to avoid non-essential travel and to remain patient while they are getting a lot of requests for help.
There are also a high number of roads closed across the region.
