Orange City youngsters Mathew McKenna and D'Arcy Hamling have had a taste of first grade, and they're hungrier for more.
Having both joined City around the under 13s and 14s age groups, the two had a similar path to the grades and on October 29 secured their first grade debuts in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC).
It's been a meteoric rise for both players this season with Hamling playing Centenary Cup in mid-October while McKenna's only appearance this season was in third grade.
The two were told of their impending debut on the Tuesday prior at training and there was plenty of joy.
"I was very excited, the nerves didn't start kicking in until later in the week," Hamling said.
"I felt pretty good, I reckon I've been working hard to get into the grades and now to finally get that spot starting in first grade (was great) and hopefully I can secure my spot in second grade."
In a dominant bonus-point victory over Centennials, Hamling's services weren't required with the bat, however McKenna opened with Josh Coyte for his side's chase.
Dismissed for 10, the debutant has already been able to pinpoint how he can improve.
"It's definitely a lot different (to lower grades), the bowlers are very smart and pick you out on what you struggle with," he said.
"Josh Coyte has been working with me about some of my technique ... I played around the ball too much and didn't play straight so I've been practicing my on drives and getting my foot in the right place."
McKenna added a debut in first grade was certainly a goal but wasn't one he anticipated ticking off so soon.
"Yeah it was a goal but I think it was to play later on this year, I didn't expect it to come up so early," he said.
"I was more thinking if I scored a few runs in the first half of the season I might get a game or two before finals.
"I hope to stay up there with the boys and my goal is to stay in first and second grade."
Just like his fellow debutant, Hamling wants to make his spot permanent up the top.
"I've been eyeing off climbing up the grades and trying to get better as a player and help out the club," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.