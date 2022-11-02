Central Western Daily

Neville pensioner's dog poisoned with cocktail of rat and snail bait

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated November 3 2022 - 11:05am, first published 10:30am
John O'Brien with his dog Millie on the way to the vet.

Not that long ago, Millie the Kelpie was a normal happy dog and a companion for Neville resident John O'Brien.

