Central Western Daily

Lost but now found: Orange RSL members Chris Colvin and Sharon Jameson working to identify unmarked WW 1 graves

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:17pm, first published July 8 2022 - 6:30pm
'THEY'RE LIKE FAMILY': RSL Orange subbranch president Chris Colvin and researcher Sharon Jameson at the grave marking of William White, which was one of over 90 unmarked World War 1 graves at the Orange Cemetery. Photo KATE BOWYER

BEING home to a mental hospital during the earlier years of the last century has left Orange with a sad, and only recently revealed, legacy.

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

