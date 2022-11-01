Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

Out and about gallery, part 2 | Social photos from October 26-30

CF
Jude Keogh
By Carla Freedman, and Jude Keogh
Updated November 1 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh, and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.