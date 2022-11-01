CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh, and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Wednesday, Carla was at the Cocktail Lounge at The Greenhouse for its official opening.
Then, on Friday, Carla went along to Orange Christian Schools production of The Lion King. She also went to the Ophir Hotel where many families were enjoying their Friday night.
Carla also went to the Parkview to take some snaps of people in the beer garden.
On Saturday, Jude was at the Open Gardens, which were raising funds for Orange Public School. She also went out to Lake Canobolas where families were enjoying a rare, warm weekend day without rain.
On Sunday, Carla went to the Showground for a NAIDOC week family fun day. She then went to the Botanic Gardens where a welcome to Orange function for new residents was being held.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
