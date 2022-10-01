Central Western Daily

Additional charges laid as investigations continue into alleged murder near Oberon, NSW Police confirm

October 1 2022 - 12:30am
A 71-year-old man allegedly involved in the activities of a cult and murder of a two-year-old girl near Oberon in 1987 has been charged with an additional 11 offences. File picture.

Homicide Squad detectives say they have laid additional charges as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an alleged cult and murder of a two-year-old girl near Oberon in 1987.

