Multiple fire crews were called to the Blayney Abattoir on Thursday night after one of its buildings went up in flames.
Station officer Brad Monico from Blayney Fire and Rescue said crews from both Blayney and Bathurst were called to the scene shortly after 9pm.
"The call was to a building fire at 9.11pm. The Blayney team arrived at the scene at 9.18pm," he said.
"It took them approximately an hour to extinguish the fire. It took a crew from Blayney and a crew from Bathurst."
Mr Monico added that there were no injuries recorded as a result of the fire.
"I believe it was in one of the external, standalone buildings, one of the old skin buildings where they used to dry the skins. So not one of the buildings, one of the satellite buildings," he said.
"It is now a police matter and the cause of the fire is under investigation."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.