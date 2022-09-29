Central Western Daily

Orange Wine: Sydney International Convention Centre looks to expand selection

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CEO of Sydney's International Convention Centre Geoff Donaghy (left), Luke Steele of Ross Wines (centre), and ICC head sommelier William Wilson (right) at Ross Hill Wines in Orange.

One of Australia's biggest food and wine consumers is buying big in Orange - and looking to expand its footprint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.