Orange police will have addition officers on patrol on Friday night and into the weekend after multiple cars were stolen across the city on Thursday night.
Central West Police District Inspector Dave Harvey said four cars were stolen across Thursday night and into Friday morning.
One was destroyed by fire on Glenroi Oval just before 6am on Friday morning, while another car, that was spared of a fire-bombing, was also located on the same oval shortly after.
Another car was located at Blayney while police are still attempting to locate the fourth.
Inspector Harvey revealed the fourth car is a white Mitsubishi Triton, single cab utility.
He said the cars were stolen from a range of locations across Orange; Elberta Street, Linden Avenue, Larela Circuit and North Street.
"In addition to that, there has been a number of 'steals from motor vehicle' recorded in those areas as well, overnight," he said.
"We've had our proactive crime team working on this all day.
"We've identified some of the offenders involved. We believe we will make arrests in the near future."
He said Orange police were particularly interested in talking to people who may have witnessed anything around Glenroi Oval on Friday morning.
"If anyone does see anything suspicious please contact police," Inspector Harvey added.
"Police are putting additional officers to work on Friday night and over the next few nights in attempt to address this issue."
NSW Fire and Rescue crews in Orange confirmed they were called out to a car fire on Glenroi Oval on Friday morning.
Officers at the station said they attended the location at around 5.40am and extinguished a fire in one car.
