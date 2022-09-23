Central Western Daily
Man taken to hospital after allegedly being run over by bobcat

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:25am
The 59-year-old man will front local court in October. File picture.

A man who allegedly drove a bobcat into another man, before ramming the heavy-duty machinery into a closed roller door, a number of walls and other equipment and then ploughing through the front gates of a property has been charged by NSW Police.

