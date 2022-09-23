A man who allegedly drove a bobcat into another man, before ramming the heavy-duty machinery into a closed roller door, a number of walls and other equipment and then ploughing through the front gates of a property has been charged by NSW Police.
At around 12.30pm, on Thursday, emergency services were called to a home in Young following reports a man has been injured by a bobcat.
Police believe the men - aged 59 and 38 - are known to each other and became involved in a verbal argument before the older man entered a bobcat nearby and allegedly drove it towards the younger man, hitting him in the arm.
It will be further alleged the older man then drove the bobcat through a closed roller door and into a number of walls and equipment, before driving through the front gates of the property.
The younger man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Young Hospital in a stable condition.
Following inquiries, the 59-year-old man was arrested at Young Police Station just before 8.30am on Friday, September 23.
The older man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear in Local Court on October 12 this year.
