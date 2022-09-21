Central Western Daily
'People are just amazing': CWC Tractor Trek Group to cover many miles for sick children

By Emily Gobourg
September 21 2022 - 8:00am
Barrie Wilson, alongside his 1970 Chamberlain, is one of many CWC Tractor Trek Group members raising money for children who are battling sickness. Picture contributed.

If you spy 15 tractors on the roads this long weekend, best to maintain patience and give the groups a big wave, because they're on a mission to raise funds for sick children.

