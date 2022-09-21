If you spy 15 tractors on the roads this long weekend, best to maintain patience and give the groups a big wave, because they're on a mission to raise funds for sick children.
For around 10-years running now, the Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group has been hitting the road together with the large-scale farm vehicles, rallying together tens of thousands of dollars for kid-based charities.
This year, net funds will go to the Little Wings charity, which provides flights and ground transport to regional children - who are required at Sydney and Newcastle children's' hospitals - for their medical appointments.
"We're all feel very passionate about helping children in need of medical help, especially little kids with cancer," CWC Tractor Trek Group's secretary, Denise Wilson said.
"If we can help them and their families, to take that stress out of long travels by flying them down in half-an-hour, then that's wonderful."
Having raised more than $100,000 for Camp Quality in the past, the Millthorpe-based group is aiming for $70,000 in donations this time around, with fellow trekkers making their way in from as far as Cowra Candowindra, Cowra, Mudgee and Yetholme.
Sticking "mainly to the back roads", they'll split the 15 tractors into separate crews from Friday to Sunday, covering about 220 kilometres for the cause.
Starting at Blayney Showground, they'll head to Carcoar and back on Friday, trek from Hobby's Yard to Blayney surrounds on Saturday, then, from Newbridge Plains to Millthorpe on Sunday, before finishing up back at the showground.
"We're not allowed to do any more than 20 kilometres an hour, and we're mainly on the back roads, but we travel in two groups to create that gap for traffic when we are on the main roads," Mrs Wilson said.
"They'll usually have two or three others to a tractor, taking turns where someone will do one lap and another, the next lap and so on.
"It's a time of fun and friendship together, with incredibly generous businesses and people all involved for the same reason."
The group will host a two-course dinner on Saturday night at Blayney Community Centre, where a live charity auction will also be held to boost fundraising.
With 125 people on the guestlist for September 24, which includes many local business owners and residents, the trekkers are confident it will be a great night.
"It's a big dinner with a hot roast buffet and sweets after that from Fuse Catering, and people are always very generous with the auction items on the night," Mrs Wilson said.
It's wonderful because we're all doing it to help children. People are just amazing.- Denise Wilson
"Business houses and sponsors are incredibly generous as well, and it's wonderful because we're all doing it to help children. People are just amazing."
To donate to a team raising funds for the group's Little Wings charity drive, head to the CWC Tractor Trek website.
