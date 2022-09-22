Central Western Daily
Orange Public School student Sam Dunlop secures state final spot in Premier's Spelling Bee

By Emily Gobourg
Sam Dunlop will represent the region in Sydney, eyeing off the junior state title in the Premier's Spelling Bee finals. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Orange Public School student, 10-year-old Sam Dunlop has secured his spot in "the prestigious" NSW Premier's Spelling Bee challenge - the region's only junior competitor to advance to the state final round in Sydney.

