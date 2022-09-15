THE Orange branch of the Labor Party is adamant it won't repeat the mistake of its Calare counterpart and is working on announcing a candidate for next year's NSW Election by end of next month.
Secretary Addam Parish said the Orange branch of the Labor Party was working on announcing a candidate from within its ranks for preselection but added the nearby Parkes branch was also entitled to do the same.
"We think we may have someone, it's just the process. It's a big commitment as well," Mr Parish said.
Mr Parish conceded tackling incumbent member Phil Donato, who won the seat narrowly in a 2016 byelection, but romped home in the 2019 election, was a mammoth task but not impossible.
"It's good to have diversity of choice," he said.
He also agreed time was of the essence heading towards the March 25 polls.
Labor candidate for Calare Sarah Elliott slammed the party after the May 21 Federal Election, saying she was disappointed it had waited until two weeks after Scott Morrison called the election to endorse her, giving her rivals a six week head start to campaigning.
The Lithgow midwife said it left her vulnerable to a swing against the party.
"The sooner we can get someone confirmed the better, it's all about visibility isn't it, having someone so late puts you on the backfoot right from the start," Mr Parish said.
He said the branch would firm up its plans the party's NSW Conference on October 15.
Mr Donato won the 2016 byelection by just 50 votes, with Labor preferences helping him over the line.
The election on Saturday, March 23 2023 is for the 58th parliament.
New South Wales is divided into 93 state electoral districts. Along with the Legislative assembly voters will elect 21 of 42 members of the Legislative Council.
The Seat of Orange covers the Parkes, Forbes and Cabonne Shires and the City of Orange.
