Central Western Daily

Orange branch secretary Addam Parish says Labor will take on Phil Donato

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 15 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
The Orange branch of the Labor party is working towards a candidate for preselection, heading towards next year's NSW election in March.

THE Orange branch of the Labor Party is adamant it won't repeat the mistake of its Calare counterpart and is working on announcing a candidate for next year's NSW Election by end of next month.

