The driver of a car involved in a late-night crash was nowhere to be seen when emergency services arrived at the scene near Elephant Park on Thursday.
At about 8.45pm on September 8, Orange police and firefighters were were called to the intersection of Sampson Street and National Avenue in Orange following reports a Mazda crashed into a telegraph pole.
A spokesman for the police said: "Upon arrival, officers found no occupants in the vehicle and commenced a search of the area."
Residents nearby reported seeing emergency services crews searching Elephant Park, which was less than 100 metres away from where the crash happened.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"As inquiries continue, no further information is available," the police spokesman added.
On Friday morning, the telegraph pole could be seen nearly broken in two and leaning on a house, while the area was tapped off by Essential Energy.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
