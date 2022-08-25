Seven years on from then NSW Premier Mike Baird's plan to merge a whole host of regional councils, one of the few forced amalgamations that got off the ground has been reversed.
Under the plan, Orange would have been joined with Cabonne and Blayney while Bathurst would have linked with Oberon, and Dubbo would marry up with Wellington. Only the latter, in our region, got off the ground, with the Dubbo Regional Council forming.
Advertisement
Now, after six years of backlash, one of the state's forced mergers has unraveled.
The controversial merging of Gundagai and Cootamundra has been disbanded, NSW Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman announced late on Wednesday. The Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council will be no more.
A damning report compiled by the Boundaries Commission was handed to the minister last month recommending the council be demerged, with many residents still strongly opposed to the 2016 merger.
Mrs Tuckerman said it was a "complex decision" but one she had come to after carefully looking at the council and the commission's report.
"There are countless examples across the state of amalgamated councils performing strongly by lowering costs and delivering better infrastructure and services for residents," she said.
There are countless examples across the state of amalgamated councils performing strongly by lowering costs and delivering better infrastructure and services for residents.- NSW Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman
"It is disappointing that Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council has not been able to achieve this outcome."
Mrs Tuckerman thanked Cootamundra-Gundagai councillors and staff for serving their communities.
"I will make a further announcement on next steps and transitional arrangements in due course," she said.
"Finally, I'd also like to acknowledge the Local Council Boundaries Commission for its work."
Council elections for the de-amalgamated shires will be held in line with the local government general elections in September 2024.
In September, 2016, in a protest against forced council amalgamations, hundreds of Cabonne shire residents took to mock ballot boxes to express their disapproval for what they deemed a shift to take away their democratic rights.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.