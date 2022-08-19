THE 'Quiet Please' signs will be put away at the Orange City Library next Friday and musicians Joy Felizardo and David Shaw will take full advantage.
The pair will be performing From Page to Stage, a one-off show produced by the Pinnacle Players' Peter Young in collaboration with the Library Up Late program.
Advertisement
Felizardo is a newcomer to the Orange musical scene but Young said the Pinnacle Players were blown away by her debut with the company during its recent production of Song Contest: The Almost Eurovision Experience.
"Through the Song Contest rehearsal process it became blatantly clear she was far more talented than any of us, but probably had the least opportunities. So we thought we should make some opportunities for people to enjoy her talent," Young said.
For From Page to Stage the Orange City Library will be converted into a cafe-style venue with Felizardo, singing and playing guitar, accompanied by Shaw on keyboards.
The pair will perform songs from musical artists' biographies and autobiographies, all of which can be found on the Orange City Library's shelves.
Felizardo said she was excited to be doing the show.
"Oh yeah very - but at the same time very nervous also. This is my first time doing, like a solo gig here in Orange," she said.
Songs from the Bee Gees, Eric Clapton, John Lennon, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell and Elton John will feature during the two hour performance, musicians Felizardo said she had grown up listening to.
She admits a library was not a place she expected to ever perform in.
"The first time Pete told me about that I was like, wait, have I heard that correctly, it's in the library. Ok, that's new. I'm really excited," she said.
Originally from the Philippines, Felizardo is working in a kitchen while updating her professional qualifications and Young said she is renowned for entertaining fellow workers.
While she hasn't had any formal singing training Felizardo was a regular at weddings and the like where she performed with a friend, in her homeland. She also learned a lot as a member of choirs.
Felizardo said she had enjoyed the Pinnacle Players production of Song Contest, describing the company and her time on stage as awesome.
Young returned serve.
"Joy was a discovery from our Eurovision Show from a couple of months ago and we felt she was an undiscovered talent we wanted to highlight. That's when we came up with the concept for the show."
Advertisement
From Page to Stage will be performed from 7pm-9pm on Friday August 26. Tickets are $25 with wine served during the evening. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Alternatively, go to cwl.nsw.gov.au or call 6393 832
"It should be an entertaining evening in a environment that's a bit unusual for night time entertainment," Young said.
"It's going to be something different, the whole audience will be surround by the bookshelves... the environment will be kind of made up so the audience is immersed in books."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.