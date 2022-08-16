Central Western Daily
Young women in Orange 'definitely' joining firefighting ranks after Girls on Fire program

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:30am
Orange High School students at Girls on Fire one-day program

A goldmine of energy, action and excitement, 18 students from Orange High School were figuratively on fire at the Forest Road RFS grounds - with some of the young women now seriously considering joining the firefighting ranks.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

