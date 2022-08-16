A goldmine of energy, action and excitement, 18 students from Orange High School were figuratively on fire at the Forest Road RFS grounds - with some of the young women now seriously considering joining the firefighting ranks.
"I'd definitely sign up for a volunteer role after today, definitely," OHS student, Clare McMillan said.
"We really got to see behind the scenes of what emergency services people actually do and how many opportunities there are in the industry."
A travelling, one-day school program with a statewide reach, Tuesday's Girls on Fire workshop in Orange had the group of students immersed in all-things fire and rescue.
Parts of the workshop involved using extinguishers, defibrillators, smothering car flames with the fire hose, learning about drones, and jumping off the truck into first-responder scenarios.
Though, the activities listed above still don't come close to covering all of the program's offerings - which also has a theory component, along with several other interactive learning drills.
"I was kind of oblivious to all of the opportunities that emergency services has to offer," OHS student, Izzy Back said.
"So, it's definitely been a big eye-opener today and pretty inspirational."
There was even a group TikTok created in front of one of the fire truck, because why wouldn't there be - right?
The fun was fitting though, with firefighter of two decades and founder of the program in 2015, Bronnie Mackintosh saying the girls were your well-humoured, down-to-earth group of good ol' country kids.
"We have a great group of country kids who came here with great attitudes and they're really into it - they've actually really inspired and energised us," Ms Mackintosh said.
"So, it's been fantastic today and part of that success, is because we've also had incredible numbers of support from the local, participating agencies - it just makes the program go so much better."
Orange's NSW Fire and Rescue crews were there in droves to facilitate the day, including Canobolas Zone and Gumble crews from NSW RFS to support the program.
That's also only naming a few, with a show of at least eight trucks on-site to help out with the gig's success.
Crews ran road crash rescue scenarios using hydraulic tools to cut into vehicles, drills jumping off of the trucks to simulate rural response operations for bush and grassfires, along with refresher rotation groups - across first-aid knowledge, managing casualties, basic fire science and emergency situations in general.
"None of this would be possible without the support of these local crews, they've just been wonderful for the students and we couldn't be more grateful," OHS' careers advisor, Glen Pearson said.
"It's been an awesome day of learning for the girls - putting out fires, running relays, mucking around with the fire hose - when else would they get the opportunity to get the confidence to do these things, other than at a day like today?
"I've been involved in teaching for 17 years and this is first day I've ever seen something like this and I just reckon it's brilliant - there should be more of it."
The program has been funded by Training Service NSW, Regional Industry Education Department, which will travel to Bathurst next on Wednesday, August 17.
Girls on Fire is supported by NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Services, Air Services Australia and National Parks and Wildlife.
For more information on the program, head to the Girls on Fire website.
