The pair from "Team Bone Crusher" will look to retain their rallying glory, with no foreseeable plans to let go of the KKR trophy they claimed back in 2019.
"We're the reigning champions and seeing as this is the first event back since 2019, we're also claiming that we're the longest-reigning champions," Don Harvey laughed.
"So, yes - we're looking to retain the title and we're not giving that up without a fight."
Part-retired from his lifetime career in the field of education, Orange-based Don Harvey was first appointed to a teaching role at Coonabarabran High School when he moved from Sydney to the Central West.
The former-principal of Wellington High School to 2016, he now works on a casual basis for schools in Cudal and Manildra.
Though, Mr Harvey has also been involved in a unique event for several years, where he's been supporting young people in a whole different way.
"It's one of those conditions that doesn't get a great deal of awareness," he said.
"So, it'll elevate the whole issue of kidney health, as it's a major issue that needs research, including money spent on supporting those with various conditions."
On average, more than 60 Australians die from kidney-related diseases each day - a figure pinning more daily fatalities than prostate cancer, breast cancer and road accidents.
For 33-years-running, the Kidney Kar Rally continues to raise much needed awareness and funds for the impacts of kidney disease.
Though, more specifically, for children with kidney disease.
Navigator for rally driver and best mate, Brett Courtenay, Mr Harvey has been a participant in the event since 2016.
Mr Courtenay's been in the KKR for 25 years, so following his former co-driver's retirement and drive to continue driving, he asked Mr Harvey to hop in the passenger seat.
"Brett's an orthopedic surgeon - replacing knees and hips, all sorts of things," Mr Harvey said.
"So, the name 'Team Bone Crusher' is his macarbe sense of humour, with a T-Rex motif on the car to go along with it."
This year, a field of 40 vehicles commenced the fundraising journey in Cairns on August 10, with the cohort of rally cars set to finish in the western region on August 20.
Designed and driven by supporters of Kidney Health Australia, the total distance from far north Queensland to the Dubbo leg ending, is estimated at a whopping 5040 kilometres.
"This one's a straight rally from point a to point b and we've never ended up in Dubbo before," Mr Harvey said.
"So, not only is this an avenue that we can look to raise funds, but it's also about doing it with a great group of people - enjoying the company, the comradery and the overall great experience."
Mr Harvey says while he grew up in the city, he's certainly no stranger to the outback and untarred roads.
He's also pretty familiar with the adrenaline rush of motor-related sports, first hitting the road with only two wheels.
"I've always enjoyed driving cars and I've always loved motorcycles - I was a rider long before I was ever a driver, so I suppose I'm a bit of a rev-head," Mr Harvey said.
"I've also taught in the Northern Territory in some of the remote communities, so I've spent a lot of time on dirt roads and it [rallying] is a bit of an adrenaline rush.
"It's also a challenge that requires a lot of skill and I think that Brett and I drive very similarly in that regard - we seem to have very close patterns of doing things, which does make for a good pairing on the road."
The Dubbo leg is the last course of the 11-day rally adventure from Cairns via the Gold Coast, with drivers finishing in the Central West on August 20.
