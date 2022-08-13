Central Western Daily
Profile

Orange-based teacher Don Harvey co-driving in Kidney Kar Rally from Cairns to Dubbo

EG
By Emily Gobourg
August 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REIGNING CHAMPS: Brett Courtenay with Orange-based educator and co-driver, Don Harvey from a previous Kidney Kar Rally win. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The pair from "Team Bone Crusher" will look to retain their rallying glory, with no foreseeable plans to let go of the KKR trophy they claimed back in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.