Central Western Daily

Kia Sorento car fire in Orange unexplained, authorities investigating

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kia Sorento car fire near Gosling Dam on Bloomfield road, Orange. PHOTO: Troy Pearson.

Mystery surrounds a recent car fire in Orange, as police investigations continue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.