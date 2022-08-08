Mystery surrounds a recent car fire in Orange, as police investigations continue.
It's unclear what ignited the blaze, or why the vehicle had been abandoned.
Advertisement
The SUV was found alight near Gosling Dam on Bloomfield road, about 8.30pm, August 1.
Emergency services were called, and four RFS personnel extinguished the fire.
A spokesperson said: "The vehicle was completely destroyed and was well alight on crew arrival."
The Central Western Daily understands the vehicle was not stolen, and may have been left by its owner.
A registration search shows it is a silver 2005 Kia Sorento, worth between $3000 and $5000.
It's not known what caused the fire, but provided images suggest accelerate may have been used.
The RFS said: "This could not be determined by firefighters but NSW Police are investigating."
A witness to the incident said the only obvious smell was "burning foam and rubber".
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.