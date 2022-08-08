Foodcare in March Street, Orange does an amazing job at delivering quality donated food at an affordable price. They're supplied and supported from many people and businesses across Orange.
With the rise in cost of living, there's a growing number of people who are struggling to afford nutritional food, so this organisation is a blessing for many in our community.
I applaud the community who donate and support, and sincerely thank the volunteers who run this service.
Last week was Homelessness Week, and I visited 'Wiree', Housing Plus' crisis accommodation in Orange, which has been operating for the past year after being nicely refurbished. Many people in the community have used this facility in the past year, before going to transitional housing, then onto more stable long-term accommodation, when it's found. The passionate Housing Plus team do an amazing job for their clients, and I congratulate them.
Homelessness isn't just sleeping on the street or in a car; there are many couch surfing or staying with friends. Homelessness has never been worse than it is right now, with property value and rent at an all-time high, and a supply that cannot meet demand.
The solution isn't easy, but government need to lead the way and think outside the square. Social housing can be a 10 year wait for 3+ bedroom homes, and in no way is that length of time satisfactory to those in need, nor justifiable by government agencies.
For the second year I was asked to be one of the judging panel members for this important fundraising event that goes towards raising money for Beyond Blue, specifically men's health, depression, anxiety and suicide.
A generous Orange community raised close to $26,000 on the night, which will go towards this important cause. The event was a lot of fun and laughs seeing community members dress-up and perform to music. I don't think I could ever do it, but I'm happy to judge and help raise awareness in the community.
Well done to everyone involved in hosting and organising this annual event, and to the brave contestants who participated.
I had a great day out at the Orange Go Kart Club last weekend for the announcement of approximately $800k in combined grants under Regional Sporting Infrastructure and Community Building Partnership grants programs, which went towards track resurfacing and upgraded the amenities, which also coincided with their try open day.
It was a lot of fun, and I even managed to sneak in a few laps and a short race against Minister Farraway. I'm not a bragger, so I won't talk about the outcome of that impromptu race! The day was a lot of fun and it was great to see so many people come and give the sport a go.
The Orange Club is one of the oldest in Australia dating back to the 1960s, and these amenities haven't been upgraded in the past 60 years so it was much needed and will allow the 150-plus members to practice and compete as well as host state and national competitions which support and benefit the local community.
Since being elected, I've proudly supported our local Girl Guides and I'll continue to. Over the past five years I've supported much-needed grants to upgrade their Peisley Street Hall here in Orange.
It was great to catch-up with local Girl Guide icon, Yvonne "Possum" MacRae and see the recent upgrades to the amenities. It's fantastic to see this organisation thriving, thanks to the dedication of people like Possum. Well done!
Last week I caught up with the team at PCYC in Orange. I supported a $10,000 grant which will go towards upgrading amenities which will help cater for a growing number of groups which utilise this fantastic facility.
The club manager Jaime Wenban and PCYC Youth Case Manager Senior Constable James Dolbel gave me a tour, pointing out where the money will be spent, and updated me on what they've been busy doing.
I'm always happy to support PCYC and they great work they do for the community. Congratulations!
One of the best parts of my job is to help grow and support local sporting and social clubs, which are important for the health and wellbeing of our community.
Last week I met with members of the Colour City Dragons at Lake Canobolas to check out the progress of their new boat shed, which I supported with a $21,000 grant to go towards.
The slab is already down and the shed will be erected very soon, so they'll have their own facility to store their equipment.
I look forward to seeing the shed completed and going for a paddle with the team when the weather warms up a bit. Congratulations to the club.
There's not too many 17 year olds who are interested in seeking a career in politics, but those young people who are have always been welcome to do work experience at my office.
Recently, aspiring politician and Canobolas High Year 11 student, Brock Anderson, got a peek behind the scenes for a week.
Brock tagged along on constituent meetings, site visits, funding announcements, helped with administrative duties and he's even drafted some short speeches which I'll deliver in Parliament this week!
Thanks Brock, I hope you enjoyed the week and got something out of it. Good luck with your studies and political future.
