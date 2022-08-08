Central Western Daily
Matters of State, with Phil Donato | Canobolas Rural Technology High School student Brock Anderson impresses

August 8 2022 - 1:00am
Phil with aspiring politician, Brock Anderson. The Year 11 Canobolas High student recently spent a week with Phil doing work experience, and even writing a few speeches to be read in the NSW Parliament. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Foodcare in March Street, Orange does an amazing job at delivering quality donated food at an affordable price. They're supplied and supported from many people and businesses across Orange.

