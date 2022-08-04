A 59-year-old woman has been found safe after her vehicle was swept into a flooded causeway overnight.
Following extensive inquiries, police were notified a woman sought assistance at a nearby property in Piambong. She was taken to Mudgee Hospital for assessment.
A search operation is currently underway in the Central West after a vehicle was swept into a flooded causeway overnight.
On the back of a deluge of rain across the region, at about 6.30pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Macdonalds Creek, near Lower Piambong Road, Erudgere - about 15km north-west of Mudgee - after reports a vehicle had been swept into a causeway by floodwaters.
Officers attached to Orana-Mid Western Police District, assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW SES, commenced a search and rescue operation and located a vehicle submerged in the waterway; it's unknown if there are any persons inside the vehicle at this time.
Police and emergency services will continue operations this morning to access the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
