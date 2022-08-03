Central Western Daily

Laura Harris of Orange café Eat Botanic angry at sign theft

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
August 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THEFT: Sacha Kukla and Sam Elias from Eat Botanic Café were annoyed to find that the sign outside their shop (inset) had been stolen. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

The theft of a sign that will cost close to $1000 to replace has left a business owner asking one simple question; "why?"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.