Reports of trespassing and gunfire on private property at Stagecoach Road, Emu Swamp has led to a drug conviction for the owner of a broken down vehicle left on the land.
Jeffrey Robert Grindrod, of Ogilvy Street, Blayney, sent an email to Orange Local Court on Thursday saying he would plead guilty to possession of a prohibited drug.
According to information presented to the court, police were called to a property on Stagecoach Road at Emu Swamp about 10.30am on June 2 in relation to reports of people trespassing on the land.
Witnesses had seen a vehicle driven onto the property and several gunshots were heard in the area.
When police arrived the property owner led them to the vehicle.
There were no people with the car and the bonnet was up with the keys still in the ignition and windows were down.
Almost an hour later Gridrod was found on the property.
He told the police he drove onto the property to retrieve a friend's vehicle, which had broken down a few weeks earlier but then his car broke down when he went to leave.
Police searched Grindrod and found a shoe polish tin containing cannabis in his pants pocket. He admitted it was for his personal use.
The cannabis was seized and he was told to leave the property, which he did.
The cannabis was later weighed at 0.3 grams.
Magistrate David Day said he could sentence Grindrod based on the summary of the offence provided by police.
"He's no angel," Mr Day said noting he had previously been sentenced for offences including intimidation, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Day convicted Grindrod and fined him $220 for the drug possession, which was his only charge.
