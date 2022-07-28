A man who picked up a child from a pram and walked away with it while the woman he was with got into an argument with the toddler's mother has been convicted of assault in Orange Local Court.
Damon Memphis McKay, 18, of Dalton Street, knew the mother and child but was not related or a close acquaintance.
Advertisement
McKay was not present in court for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day said he could sentence him in his absence.
"The offence is particularly aggravated because of the age of the child," Mr Day said.
According to information tended to the court, the mother was shopping with the child in the Reject Shop at the Orange City Centre about 12.50pm on April 28 when McKay entered the store with another woman and approached the victims.
McKay didn't say anything but grabbed the child from the pram and walked off with him to the end of an aisle and at the same time the woman he had entered with started yelling at the child's mother and called for her to fight her.
The mother feared for the safety of her child and due to her reaction McKay returned the toddler and he and the woman he was with left the shop.
Once they left the mother called the police.
When the police spoke to McKay has admitted to picking the toddler up from the pram and walking away with the child without asking permission.
He also told the police he hadn't had much contact with the mother and child but denied knowing that the woman he was with would get into an altercation with the mother and said he thought they were friends.
Mr Day convicted McKay and fined him $550.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.