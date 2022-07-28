Central Western Daily
Court

In court, Damon McKay took toddler from pram in Orange shop

By Court Reporter
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 9:00pm
IN COURT: The man was not present in court when he was convicted of assault. FILE PHOTO

A man who picked up a child from a pram and walked away with it while the woman he was with got into an argument with the toddler's mother has been convicted of assault in Orange Local Court.

