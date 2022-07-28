AN historic corner store on the corner of Warrendine and Anson Streets is in for a new life.
A development application put on exhibition at Orange City Council on Thursday reveals a plan to turn what was formerly Mrs McNeilly's corner store, and more recently Bissy's Permaculture Cafe, into a four-bedroom dwelling.
Advertisement
The DA is seeking council's permission for mainly internal alterations and additions to the existing art deco building which local history experts estimate was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s.
Under the plan, the building's footprint won't be altered although the outdoor awnings, which were believed to have been added in the 70s, will be removed.
The cafe area will be converted into living space and bedrooms to compliment the original dwelling.
Two small sheds, several cement slabs and water tanks will also be removed.
The building, which is in the central Orange residential core, is classified as a local heritage item. It also adjoins the Blackman's Swamp Heritage Conservation area as part of Orange's original square mile.
The Heritage Impact Statement that accompanies the DA says the building's distinctive and scarce art deco facade will be retained with a heritage colour scheme already selected.
Under the plan, the building will retain direct access to Anson Street while an additional window opening and expanded window opening will be included on the buildings northern side to meet residential requirements for light and ventilation.
The property, known as 88 Warrendine Street, was sold late in 2021 for $836,000. Previously it changed hands in 1994 for $107,500.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.