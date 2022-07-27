Central Western Daily
Breaking

Second teen charged after alleged break and enter in Blayney before driving stolen car to Bathurst

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 27 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SECOND teenager has been charged over an alleged break, enter and steal in Blayney last week which, police believe, was one of a sequence of events that culminated with the teen being hit by a car in Rankin Street, Bathurst last Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.