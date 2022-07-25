The Remington Hotel, which opened in December 2020 has received highly commended in the Wedding Industry Awards for a four to five star venue in the Central West.
The Remington Hotel sales and events director Emily D'Aquino was proud of the achievement which was announced at a virtual ceremony.
She said the venue hosted four weddings last year.
"That was in our first year of opening," Miss D'Aquino said.
"We were nominated by brides or people in the industry and it is a voting system as well."
Although the Remington isn't a winery or set in the vineyards like many other Orange wedding destinations, Miss D'Aquino said it does have great food, with Whitney's Restaurant and the benefit of an onsite motel.
The award followed a President's Award as part of the NSW Sommeliers Wine List Awards. Kylie Byron from Whitney's at The Remington in Orange received the NSW Wine President's Award for Outstanding Support of the NSW Wine Industry.
A well-known Orange gym is on the market however, its owners and staff are hoping the gym will continue to operate.
Integra Health and Fitness has been operating at its Ralston Drive site since 2004 but now the entire 943 square metre site is up for sale for $3,135,000.
The gym remains in use, with memberships continuing and staff remaining employed, and there are no plans to close.
It's hoped that someone will buy the land and gym, including the outdoor pace and 55 space on-site car space as a whole and continue to operate in the same manner.
When Integra Health and Fitness owner and director Caroline Pitney McMillan started the gym she wanted to create an environment where people could exercise indoors but feel like they were outdoors.
The land was purchased in 2002 and the building was designed to take advantage of the elements while maximising the views, which reach out to Mount Canobolas and construction was a family affair.
The health facility has been on the market for close to a month.
Benchmark Real Estate is advertising the business in the North Orange industrial area for sale at $2,850,000, plus GST.
The Remington Hotel has stepped in to run Cafe Bloom at the Bloomfield Hospital.
The change of hands recently took place and there will be a new kitchen fit-out and a change of menu with more grab-and-go items.
TVs will also be installed along with a stereo system with the additions designed to encourage people to spend more time in the cafe .
Cafe Bloom is currently ope from 7am to 2pm, however the plan is to extend opening hours once the weather warms up.
Orange-based trucking company Ron Finemore Transport is embracing new technology in order to keep supply chains running amid the ongoing COVID and flu situations.
Ron Finemore Transport safety, operational risk and Compliance manager Shane Tucker said a new Australian-made sanitiser fogger has reduced the cleaning time for the interior of the trucks so they can get back on the road faster.
"Our drivers and prime movers are an essential link of the supply chain that keeps essential goods flowing to those who need them, and protecting drivers and other staff is paramount," Mr Tucker said.
"With a fleet of 289 prime movers travelling over 1.3 million kilometres every week across the eastern seaboard and 900 plus staff, we take every opportunity to provide the safest possible work environment, and this includes the safety of our customers and the public.
"We deliver essential food and fuel products to major retailers such as Ampol, Woolworths and Aldi, so any impact to our staff like COVID or the flu creates a significant knock-on effect to our customers and can result in significant disruption to supply chains and availability of product."
Mr Tucker said he discovered Australian-based ViroCLEAR at the beginning of the year.
"Their fogger dispenses a fine mist of anti-microbial sanitiser that provides a quick and effective clean that saves us valuable time, money and manpower without any compromise to quality," he said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
