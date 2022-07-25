Central Western Daily
MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Integra for sale, awards for The Remington, Ron Finemore Transport combatting COVID

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
AWARDS: The Remington sales and events director Emily D'Aquino in Whitney's Restaurant. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

Wedding venue award

The Remington Hotel, which opened in December 2020 has received highly commended in the Wedding Industry Awards for a four to five star venue in the Central West.

