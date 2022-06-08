FORGET the big reds normally being poured to ward off the winter chill, these days it's the lighter, 'prettier' wine varieties that are being requested in bars and restaurants across NSW.
That's the thinking of Charred Kitchen and Bar's head sommelier David Collins, who credits keeping up with the trends, and sometimes setting them, for his success in the 2022 NSW Sommelier's Wine List awards.
Mr Collins was one of two Orange sommeliers recognised at the 2022 awards, announced on Tuesday night at Parliament House in Sydney, with Kylie Byron from Whitney's at The Remington earning the NSW President's Award for Outstanding Support of the NSW Wine Industry.
Ms Byron's award was presented at the discretion of the President of the NSW Wine Industry Association, Mark Bourne to recognise commitment to showcasing NSW wines.
"I congratulate Kylie and her team at Whitney's for crafting a venue and dining experience that reflects the quality and diversity of regional NSW through a list of 100 per cent NSW wines, expertly paired with local seasonal produce and delivered by exceptional service," Mr Bourne said.
Mr Collins and Charred earned their award in the category for a regional venue that seats more than 41 patrons and he said the home state is obviously prominent on the restaurant's wine list.
"I concentrate pretty heavily on NSW and obviously Orange representation, we get after that pretty hard," he said.
"I think we're up to 260 wines from NSW, that's the largest listing of NSW wines, I'm pretty sure anywhere."
Those listings represented about 30 per cent of Charred extensive wine list that offers around 930 listings.
"I probably try and set a trend a little bit," he said when asked what led to an award-winning wine list.
"When we started the restaurant there wasn't many venues with great listings of NSW wines ... A lot of the Sydney venues, I think the representation was between 10 and 15 per cent of their wine lists were wines from NSW, they prefer to source from elsewhere globally."
Charred strong Orange representation is backed by wines from the Hunter Valley, Murrumbateman and Southern NSW.
I definitely have to be on my toes ready to adapt to his 'creative genius'.- David Collins on Charred's wine list continually evolving to match head chef Liam O'Brien's menu
"Even a little bit of Northern NSW - the New England region," Mr Collins said adding Charred's wine list is continually evolving to match head chef Liam O'Brien's fluid approach to the menu.
"Liam is always changing the menu and pushing it forward and always trying to make it better so I definitely have to be on my toes ready to adapt to his 'creative genius' ," Mr Collins quipped.
"He's always developing new dishes, he's working on a couple at the moment. Matching with those, it's trial and error but it's good fun at the same time."
He said it's also about keeping the restaurant relevant for a new generation of wine drinkers who have sophisticated palates which are moving away from the big, bold reds normally uncorked at this time of year.
"The young generation coming through like the lighter, lifted style, pretty wines, you'd call them. Floral notes, bright fruit, complexity. The younger palate today is a lot better I think than when I was in my mid to late 20s," he said.
"A lot of young professionals who are visiting from Sydney now are looking at bright, super complex pinot noirs, incredible chardonnays - Riesling's come back a lot."
The category for Best NSW wine List in a regional NSW venue above 41 seats was the largest at the awards.
Judges described Mr Collins' wine list as "an ambassador for NSW wines".
The NSW Wine List of the Year was won by Angelica Nohra from Surry Hills restaurant The Blue Door.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
