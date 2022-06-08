Central Western Daily

Orange sommeliers David Collins and Kylie Byron recognised in NSW Wine List awards

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
June 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PICK LIST: Charred Kitchen and Bar's sommelier David Collins. Photo JUDE KEOGH

FORGET the big reds normally being poured to ward off the winter chill, these days it's the lighter, 'prettier' wine varieties that are being requested in bars and restaurants across NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.