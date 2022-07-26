Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Advertisement
On Friday Carla was at the CWA hall for a trivia night hosted by Betty Confetti. She then went to the Orange Civic Theatre to catch people before they saw a performance of Guys and Dolls.
On Saturday Carla was at Wade Park where the Festival of Footy was being held.
Carla also went to St Barnabas Church for a Christmas in July celebration. She then went along to Groundstone Cafe for a Hawkes netball reunion.
Carla was also at the Ex-Services Club for a fun Never Ending Eighties Night. She also went to an 18th Birthday celebration for D'Arcy McFarlane.
On Sunday Carla went to Cargo for a Woodbridge Cup game.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.