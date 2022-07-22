Hundreds of COVID-19 fines still unpaid across Orange

Fewer than one quarter of COVID fines in Orange have been fully paid, new data reveals.
Between 2020 and 2021 NSW Police issued penalties up to $11,000 for lockdown, mask, or vaccination breaches.
About 0.4 per cent of Orange residents - 154 - fell foul of the regulations, accumulating $156,020 in fines between them.
Just 38 - accounting for $40,160 - have already been paid in full, according to figures supplied by the NSW Government.
No money was recovered for 63 fines, and 45 were placed on unfulfilled payment plans.
The final eight are on Work and Development Orders, allowing the payee to volunteer, attend courses, or complete counselling instead.
In total, $111,080 of the $156,020 COVID fines issued in Orange remains outstanding.
Payment rates in Orange are roughly in line with national trends, according to a recent report from The Sydney Morning Herald.
The masthead reports an upcoming Supreme Court challenge could invalidate some or all state COVID fines.
