A p-plater who was seen speeding, then turned in the opposite direction he'd indicated he was going with his blinker, has appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Cameron Gordon Buttle, 18, of Shepherd Road, was driving above the 50 km/h speed limit and indicated to turn left onto Peisley Street from Kite Street but instead turned right when police stopped him for a random breath test at 2.15am on May 1.
Magistrate David Day confirmed it was the manner of Buttle's driving that drew the attention of police to him.
"It's [unbelievable] that he did not think that because he had been drinking that he shouldn't be driving at all because he had a zero limit on his provisional licence," Mr Day said.
"He now understands the significance of driving with alcohol in the system."
According to information presented to the court, Buttle told the police he "had a few" with his last drink at 10pm.
He returned a positive breath test so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis.
Buttle told the police he had an unknown number of bourbon and Cokes as well as beer.
On analysis he returned a mid-range reading of 0.099.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Buttle had been at the Blind Pig in McNamara Lane on the night of the offence and he initially did the right thing.
However, Mr Manwaring said Buttle's mates rang him and asked him to come in, but he was too late to get inside so he waited outside for them to come out before giving up and leaving.
"He thought, 'I haven't had a drink for a while,' and he drove," Mr Manwaring said.
He said Buttle wouldn't lose his job but he would face significant disadvantage by not having his driver's licence and he wouldn't have much money left over after paying to have an interlock device fitted to his car.
Buttle had completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and had no prior criminal record at the time he attended court.
"With that level of alcohol you should have felt affected," Mr Day said.
"It's very close to 0.1 where everybody is affected and should feel affected."
Mr Day convicted Buttle and fined him $440.
He also disqualified Buttle's driver's licence for two months and ordered him to have an interlock device fitted to his car for 12 months.
Mr Day warned Buttle not to drive until he receives his interlock licence.
"You will be detected and you will be off the road for even longer," Mr Day said.
