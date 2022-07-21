Central Western Daily

Work to repair main Western rail line nears completion after 40,000 tonnes of rock is used to fix landslide

Updated July 22 2022 - 1:40am, first published July 21 2022 - 11:55pm
Sam Farraway at the bottom of the main Western line where work has been underway to repair a massive landslide. Photo: SAM FARRAWAY MLC FACEBOOK

Around 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock has been used to repair a gaping hole in Western Rail Line and with work nearing completion, a date for reopening has been confirmed.

