Around 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock has been used to repair a gaping hole in Western Rail Line and with work nearing completion, a date for reopening has been confirmed.
Minister for Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has revealed passenger services on the main Western line will resume from July 30.
The new opening date is more than two weeks earlier than expected, Mr Farraway said.
"I made it clear that my priority was to get the main Western line back in service so freight can operate and commuters can have their services back," he said.
"Transport crews have done a tremendous job to restore the line so quickly and will now work towards restoring a full timetable for passenger services.
"A big thank you to Transport for NSW crews who are working around the clock to get this line back up and running for passengers and freight."
Last month's landslip on the main Western line, situated halfway between Blackheath and Mount Victoria, caused the collapse of an embankment along a 20-metre stretch of track, creating a landslip more than 60 metres deep.
The landslip is in a different location to the 16-metre sinkhole that was repaired at Leura following March's severe weather event.
