Central Western Daily
Blayney's main street master plan revealed: 40km/h zone, cost of over $10 million for Adelaide Street revival

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 10:30pm
The stretch of Adelaide Street from the Tattersall's Hotel down to the north of the railway crossing will soon become a 40 km/h zone after Blayney Shire Council adopted the final Blayney Main Street Masterplan Concept during the July ordinary council meeting.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

