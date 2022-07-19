An Orange family is pleading for information, following the disappearance of their beloved dog Rosie.
The 14-year-old 'Sprollie' slipped through a gate on Seymour Street four weeks ago, and "took off" into the rainy night.
"I know somebody knows something, I'm just trying to catch that person's attention," owner Paul Mackay said.
"If someone hit her [in a car], I'm not angry - it's our fault, we shouldn't have let her out ... I'd just like to know what happened."
Mr Mackay bought Rosie for his now-adult children in 2009, and describes her as a " wonderful, wonderful pet."
He said the dog had an extensive operation last year to remove lumps, and is now very frail, "virtually deaf," and largely blind.
"She doesn't deserve to end like this, we want her home and if her life's going to end we want it warm in her bed with us with her," Mackay said.
Two sightings of Rosie were reported on separate days in separate locations, however neither could be confirmed.
Mackay said the community has rallied to support his family with tips, well-wishes, and offers to volunteer:
"The response I've got from the people of Orange looking out has been fantastic ... I've been humbled."
The above photo was taken not long after the dog's last haircut, and her fur is reportedly now noticeably longer.
If you have seen Rosie or have information about what happened, owner Paul Mackay can be contacted on 0407 446 986.
