Famed Australian rock-band The Whitlams are heading to Orange - but not as you probably know them.
Vocalist Tim Freedman and drummer Terepai Richmond will be joined by 'A-List' country musicians.
The project - dubbed Whitlams Black Stump Band - was conceived during lockdown, to explore new sounds and genres.
Classics inducing No Aphrodisiac and Blow Up the Pokies are promised, albeit with heavily-countrified arrangements.
"Americana from Neil Young to Lyle Lovett," will also feature, according to promotional material for the band.
Rod McCormack plays banjo, papoose, and guitar, Ollie Thorpe plays pedal steel and electric guitar, and Matt Fell plays bass.
Country singer/songwriter Felicity Urquhart and folk artist Josh Cunningham will open the set.
The Whitlams Black Stump Band play from 8pm at the Orange Civic Theatre on August 4.
