As Japan laid its assassinated former-prime minister to rest on Tuesday, a discreet show of solidarity was wrapping up 8000 kilometres away in Orange.
The 'flag of the flying sun' flew at half-mast outside the Orange Civic Centre, alongside Australia's national and Indigenous colours.
Orange is tied to Japan through sister-city Ushiku, which has hosted students and cultural exchange programs since 1990.
Former-councillor Chris Gryllis helped negotiate that partnership 32 years ago, and was integral in organising this week's tribute on the sister-city committee.
"After the unfortunate event of last week - the episode with the former-prime minister - and with today his funeral, I thought it would be appropriate to honour [him] in this way," Mr Gryllis said.
Mr Abe was buried in his hometown of Shimonoseki, four days after being shot by a lone gunman during a campaign speech.
