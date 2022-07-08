A small group of refugees from the Ukraine will settle in Orange next week and the business supporting them is seeking people from within the community to help them adjust.
Orange business PJL Group has hired three Ukrainian refugees who are bringing their families to Orange.
The Leewood Drive based company is a mining and earth moving business.
PJL Group Orange chairman Ken Carr said a rental house has been provided for the first family, which includes a father with limited English, his wife with no English and their two young sons.
The others include a couple, including a pregnant woman, and a single man who is friends with the couple.
"All seeking a new life away from a war they didn't want," Mr Carr said.
"If there are any other Ukrainian speakers in orange it might help them settle in."
Mr Carr said he believes these are the first Ukrainian refugees to move to the Central West.
"It's great that Orange can be in the centre of it all, and show our support for people who've had a really tough time," he said.
To help the new arrivals settle in, Mr Carr said PJL Group employees have fitted out a rental property with new linen and towels as well as toys for the children.
He said they also left them some ready made meals so they don't have to rush out in search of food as soon as they arrive.
The rental will be available for about three months so the residents can get a rental history to make it easier for them to get a foot in the door in the future.
The arrivals come following a visit by about 40 Ukrainians to Orange and Cowra last month.
Mr Carr said although none of the new residents were part of that group, and they have never visited Orange before they did know people who took part in the Central West tour.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
