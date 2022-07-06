The Central West Cold Snap certainly lived up to its name earlier this month, with disc golf players coming from across the country to take in the wet Molong weather.
Kevin Costa is the president of the Central West Disc Golf Club which hosted the event, and said it was a great turnout.
Advertisement
"It was a massively successful tournament, despite solid rain over the two days and bitingly cold conditions," he said.
The event was opened by Ged Fullwood, president of the Molong Golf Club, with Sue Wild of the Molong Advancement Group cutting the official ribbon to open the 18 hole public disc golf course.
"After two arduous rounds on the very tough 18 hole championship course, David Perry of Melbourne was our overall champion with a total score of 3 under par, followed by Tim Bohan of Geelong and Jade Brady from the ACT," Costa added.
In the female divisions, Alex Williams of the ACT took out the overall female title, from Sydney-based Estonian disc golfer Kairi Koobakene and Newcastle's Gina Hill.
Molong's own Jaiden Gallard took out the overall junior title by two strokes from Noah Mathews, with Lydia Philpott in third place.
This event was a stand alone tournament, as well as the second stop on the Western NSW Tour. Prior to its running, the lead in the male division was held by Newcastle's Chris Hill and in the female division by ACT's Alex Williams, both of whom were in attendance on the weekend.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.