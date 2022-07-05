After waiting two long years for their chance to compete against the best netballers in NSW, Orange's juniors have had their experience cut short.
Netball NSW made the "immensely difficult" decision to cancel the final day of the 2022 HART Junior State Titles as a result of severe weather in the Sydney area.
Competition for the three-day event got underway on Saturday morning with thousands descending on the Penrith District and Baulkham Hills Shire Netball Associations.
While play, for the most part, was able to be completed on day one, a decision was made to cancel games on day 2 (Sunday) and a full assessment was carried out by staff on the Monday. Netball NSW said that due to factors such as flooding, dangerous court conditions and issued weather warnings, they had no option but to cancel all of Monday's play.
The news was especially devastating for coach Mardi Aplin and her under 14s side, who were competing at the junior state titles for both the first and last time after COVID forced the cancellation of the two prior events.
"All the girls are really disappointed that the state titles were cancelled again," she said.
"We are thankful that we were at least be able to get one day in of the competition and I am so proud of the girls, I know how disappointed they were but they are fantastic young athletes that are resilient and we were still able to have so much fun as a team and association over the weekend."
Due to teams only being able to get one full day of play in, no state champions or division winners will be crowned for 2022.
Aplin said her team were in good spirits and looked forward to their next adventure.
"The 14s are already talking about 2023, when if successful, they can attend the senior state titles," she said.
"So we will take a break, regroup and put our head down and work towards another year. They really are a special bunch of girls that are busting to show the rest of NSW what they can achieve."
Tim Fava, Executive General Manager of Community & Pathways at Netball NSW, said he understood the tough decision would cause huge disappointment.
"Given the risks involved this was really our only option," Fava said.
"I would like to reiterate again how difficult it has been the come to this decision, but it is the correct one as the wellbeing and safety of our netball family must, and always will, come first."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
