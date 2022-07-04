'LUNKS' and beach-babes are banned but the rest of Orange's residents could have another option for their fitness regime in the near future.
American fitness giant Planet Fitness has an application before Orange City Council to build a $3.3 million recreation facility at 185 Leeds Parade, which council staff have recommended be approved.
Planet Fitness, which has started making inroads into the Australian fitness industry with a handful of gyms here so far, was established in 1992 in New Hampshire in the United States and now has gyms in all 50 states.
It has also branched into Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico with the company's website boasting 2200 gyms world-wide.
In 2019 it announced plans to open 35 gyms in Australia. There are five in metropolitan Sydney and three on south-east Queensland while Wagga Wagga is the only in-land one so far.
According to its website Planet Fitness describes itself as a 'non judgement zone', with the target market the ordinary person who is put off by going to gyms filled with hard-core fitness enthusiasts.
"Heavy-duty grunting powerlifters - known locally as lunks - are not welcome and gyms are fitted with alarms which ring when somebody drops a massive barbell. Perfectly formed goddesses who make other women feel uncomfortable as they flaunt their beach-ready bodies while working out wearing the skimpiest of outfits are also out," a report on its website states.
The council staff report to be tabled at Tuesday night's Planning and Development meeting says the gym will cater for individual exercise, personal training and group fitness classes. Group fitness will run between 7am and 8pm Monday to Friday.
The report also states rooms within the building will offer hydrotherapy, massage and spa treatments which are provided to 'premier' gym members only.
It's proposed the gym will be open for 24 hours, Monday to Friday with controlled access, with weekend operation between 7am and 7pm. The applicant has not specified the amount of jobs the business will create but has stated full time, part time and casual opportunities will be available.
The building will be made from pre-cast concrete panels with metal cladding along the eastern and western facades. The building is seven metres at its tallest point.
Parking for 100 cars is also included and considered more than adequate by council staff considering the development can access existing bicycle paths.
If approved, the building will sit next to a highway service centre on the Northern Distributor Road which has been approved for the north-eastern corner of the subject land.
This development involves the construction of an access point on the NDR and a road from the NDR through to Leeds Parade through the seven-lot subdivision proposed for the whole package of land bordered by Leeds Parade, the NDR and the railway line.
The Planning and Development agenda also notes that since May 26, Orange City Council has approved almost $9 million in development.
Council staff are also recommending councillors approve a $900,000 development at 52 Kite Street, the former residence of Sir Charles and Lady Dorothy Cutler.
The decision was deferred on June 7 for an inspection by councillors after the owners of the neighbouring property, another of Orange's historic homes, objected on a number of grounds.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
