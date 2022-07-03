FIVE Orange businesses are officially in the running as regional finalists, with the chance of grabbing top honours at the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards.
Pinned in three different categories, the city's top dogs are scattered across the areas of Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Large Business and Excellence in Innovation.
Nominated in 2021, mother and daughter duo of Chaos & Karma, Helen McBurnie and Jordan Garlick have again made the finalists list for Excellence in Small Business, with their Summer Street boutique of fashion, arts, homewares and more.
In the same category, marking business owners who have driven economic growth, success and resilience, two more Orange-based entrepreneurs made the cut.
Founder and managing director of BNB Made Easy, Tim Mortimer and Hamish Munro's ag-software company, Pairtree Intelligence also found esteemed spots, which are amidst 11 overall finalists in class of small business.
A proud finalist in the Excellence in Large Business category, Orange's AWCON sits alongside three other large-scale companies, that are based in Bathurst, Dubbo and Oberon.
AWCON projects stretch Australia-wide, to Mongolia and Papua New Guinea, with the construction company an expert across the civil and mining sectors.
Appearing in Excellence in Innovation, the team of ecologists at Habitat Innovation & Management has been recognised for its management of urban ecosystems.
Going head-to-head with four other respective businesses in their category, this particular award looks at companies that have "implemented innovative solutions for new and existing business needs" through either the introduction or improvement of an idea, application, product, technology, process or method.
Business NSW regional manager for the west, Vicki Seccombe says the quality of finalists this year represents a serious cross-section of country-based talent.
"It's been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Western NSW businesses," Ms Seccombe said.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards."
With a dozen categories in total, entrepreneurs have been selected from right across the western district, which includes the Central West, Orana, and Far West regions.
The winners in each category will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration event, which will be held at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo on Friday, July 22.
They'll then go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards, set for November.
