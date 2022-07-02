Weather alerts continue to be issued across parts of the Central West, with sustained rainfall stretching across the state.
Warning of minor flooding at Wellington was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday morning, with the Bell River catchment recording moderate rainfall since Friday.
This has lead to the river's rise, with continued rainfall over the next 24-hour period likely to increase water levels even further.
As of 9am on Sunday, 17.6 mm of rain had been recorded at Orange airport. This is up from Saturday's 9.2mm recorded at 3pm, July 2.
The Central West region remains on Flood Watch, with the BOM's next severe weather warning to be issued by 5pm on Sunday.
Other areas across NSW are on evacuation orders, as directed by State Emergency Services.
FloodSafe advice is available on the SES website. For SES emergency assistance, phone 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.
Molong Rugby League Football Club has postponed all games for its Sunday local derby, with pooling water on its Rec forcing the grounds to close.
"Due to the condition of the recreation ground and player safety, [Cabonne] Council has deemed the ground as unplayable," the club posted to its Facebook page.
"Although we were looking forward to hosting Condobolin and Manildra for our local derby, the safety of everyone is our number one priority."
Across NSW the federal government approved Australian Defence Force support, with 100 troops also available from Sunday onwards, Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said.
Two Australian Defence Force helicopters will be available to assist with rescues as areas of NSW brace for intense rainfall and possible flooding.
"I want to assure people that the federal government ... is 100 per cent prepared for what might lie ahead," Mr Watt said from Brisbane on Saturday.
"One of the things that we've learned over the last couple of years is that when we don't have a federal government that takes responsibility and isn't proactive, bad things can happen."
