There's been another Lithgow Panther sighting.
But this time, the infamously un-catchable big cat isn't going anywhere.
The ammenities block at Queen Elizabeth Park, in Lithgow, is being transformed by a mural that depicts the legendary Panther.
Students from Lithgow High School collaborated with Mural artist Mandy Schone-Salter, Lithgow Transformation Hub and project partner Sharon Howard of the Gang Gang Gallery.
"Gang Gang Gallery are very excited to be included in the mural project partnering with the Lithgow Transformation Hub to deliver 5 murals across the Lithgow CBD over the next two years," Sharon said.
They just asked them to tell me something about Lithgow and what it's about ... they also mentioned the myth of the Lithgow Panther.- Mural artist, Mandy Schone-Salter
Mural artist, Mandy Schone-Salter originates from Germany, but has lived in Australia for 20 years.
She has been a passionate mural artist for seven years.
Mandy reflected on her experience collaborating with LHS students to design the mural.
"They just asked them to tell me something about Lithgow and what it's about, and I usually paint Australian natives. They just told me lots of things. They also mentioned the myth of the Lithgow Panther," she said.
"That's why it's in the image, because I thought that was really interesting. Then some native flowers that are also growing in the area,"
Upon completion, these projects will form an art trail for Lithgow locals and tourists alike.
The mural is the first part of a project called 'Regenerating Lithgow - People Place and Planet.'
The aim of the project is to develop a series of murals depicting Lithgow People, Place and planet over a course of two years.
"The vision of an Arts Trail to compliment our city and engage with locals and visitors to Lithgow and create pride of place through Artwork is something for the community to enjoy and be part of," Sharon Howard said.
According to Mandy, the mural is set to be complete over the coming days.
