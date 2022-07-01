The illuminations that lit up the Bathurst Court House in 2020 will be back again for the 2022 Bathurst Winter Festival. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

THE CITY has been affected by COVID-19 restrictions in the past two years, but organisers are ready for the biggest Bathurst Winter Festival since 2019.

The 2020 event didn't fully go ahead as in normal years, but there was a drive-in cinema and the regular illuminations.

Advertisement Ad

Last year, the winter festival was able to go ahead, however, organisers missed out on the hit from the Sydney visitors due to the lockdown in the state's capital.

This year's winter festival will get underway on Saturday, July 2, and run through to Sunday, July 17.

Check out our ultimate guide to this year's Bathurst Winter Festival below.

All it all kicks-off with Opening Night on July 2

The Bathurst Winter Festival is set to official kick-off on Saturday, July 2, with the opening night.

Starting from 4pm, there'll be ice skating, carnival rides, roving street performers and live music.

Advertisement Ad

Attendees will also be able to indulge in delicious food served up by Bathurst-based and out-of-town businesses including

All Flossed Up

Carousel Cafe

Crepe Lovers

I Love Churros

I Love Corn

Little Vintage Blends

Mr Fish and Chips

Robi's Kitchen - J Thankavel

Let's Do Yum Cha

Rolling Schnitzel

Saffron Indian

Swirl and Dip

Twisted Chip, Orange

There'll be a chance to enjoy mulled wine, cider and brews from:

Badlands Brewery

Bathurst Grange Distillery

Bellbrook Friends Wines

Pioneer Brewing

Renzaglia Wines

Small Acres Cider

The weekend Bathurst Winter Festival feature nights have always attracted big crowds.

Enjoy fantastic food and live entertainment at Brew and Bite

Falling on Friday, July 8, and Friday, July 9, Brew and Bite is a two day/night festival event that brings together some of the best food, live entertainment and markets.

Some of the Bathurst-based and out-of-town businesses that will be in attendance includes:

Carousel Cafe

Cold Rock

Corey's Smoked Meats

Crepe Lovers

Dippin Dots

Epic Wedges

Fritz's Weiners

I Love Churros

I Love Corn

Let's Do Yum Cha

Mr PIG

Mr Puff Loukoumades

Robi's Kitchen

Rolling Schnitzel

Saltbush Lamb

Som Som Candy

Stroop Bros

Swirl and Dip

Twisted Chip Orange

Urban Pasta

3rd Bathurst Scout Group barbecue

Craft ales, gin, mulled wine and ciders will be proved by:

Badlands Brewery

Bathurst Grange Distillery

Bellbrook Friends Wines

Charles Sturt University Vineyard

Cosmo Brewing

Glen Gowrie Distillery

Glass Parrot Vineyard

Reckless Brewing Co

Renzaglia Wines

Small Acres Cyder

Rock Forest Vineyard

Advertisement Ad

All you can eat night at Annie's



Have you ever dreamed of tasting every flavour on the Annie's Ice Cream menu?

Well you can now, at the ice cream parlour's all you can eat night.



You can start off with some mint choc chip or a thick shake or maybe take on the challenge of eating a five-litre tub of Sofala Gold.

Tickets will be available from 9am on Wednesday, June 22, which can be booked by calling the shop on 6331 8088.



Cost is $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12.

Bathurst to be lit up with illuminations

Illuminations and light shows have been a staple across the city during the Bathurst Winter Festival and they're expected to be on show once again.

Advertisement Ad

Illuminations and light show locations.

People will be able to wander through the centre of Bathurst and watch illuminations blazed across buildings, bringing to life this year's theme of Creative Lives.

Get your skates on and hit the ice

It's been an ever-regular feature of the Bathurst Winter Festival and the ice rink will be back once again in 2022.

Ice skating will run during the day and night on every day of the winter festival, with sessions operating every hour between 9am and 9pm.

Tickets for ice skating can be purchased via the Bathurst Winter Festival website and are available now.



The ice rink has been one of the most popular features of the Bathurst Winter Festival. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

Advertisement Ad

Price

Adult (15 years and over) $15 per person

Children (6-14 years) $12 per person

Toddler (3-5 years) $8 per person

Skating aid $8 per person

Feature Sessions

Kids Day: Every Wednesday at 9am, 10am, 11am, 12noon, 1pm and 2pm

LiveBetter Accessibility Day: Thursday, July 7 at 10am, 11am, 12noon, 1pm and 2pm

Quiet Sessions (without music): Thursday, July 7 at 10am

Skate and Date: Sunday, July 3 and 10 at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm

Disco Fever '80s Night: Friday, July 15 at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm

'90s Night: Saturday, July 16 at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm

Noughties (2000s) Night: Sunday, Jul 17 at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm

There's more then just the ice rink to enjoy

The ice rink is just one feature of the Bathurst Winter Playground.



As featured in recent years, the two-storey carousel and the giant Ferris wheel will be operating for patrons to enjoy.

Tickets to the carousel and Ferris wheel and other carnival rides ($5 per person per ride) can be purchased in the Bathurst Winter Playground at the main ticket stall during the festival.



Dine and Discover Vouchers can be used to pre-purchase ice-skating tickets online, but they must be purchased before Thursday, 30 June.



Advertisement Ad

Kids' Day at the festival

Kids' Day is a fantastic opportunity for children to get out enjoy themselves on two days dedicated to them.

Children can look forward to dressing-up as your favourite superhero, princess or book character.



Children will find lots of things to do including craft, face-painting, entertainment, chalk art and kids music on the ice rink.



Kids' Day will be held on Wednesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 13.

Accessibility Day

Accessibility Day is a signature part of the Bathurst Winter Festival, with plenty of fun activities for people living with disabilities to enjoy.



The aim of Accessibility Day is to ensure people living with a disability can enjoy the Bathurst Winter Festival in a fun, safe and supported environment.



Advertisement Ad

The day will feature exclusive ice skating sessions with assistance from LiveBetter staff, with sessions to run at reduced capacities.



Carers can skate for free, while LiveBetter will provide a barbecue.

For access and inclusion information, visit the festival accessibility website.



To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

HAVE YOUR SAY