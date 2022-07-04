There's a new gym in town looking to combine the best of individual and group workouts.
Orange City Strength and Conditioning opened on July 1 at 191 Byng Street in the building formerly home to Empire Strength.
Alex Carney is the owner and one of the coaches at the new business and was excited to get under way.
"We call it semi-PT group training," he said.
"The idea is that there is an element of personal training within a group class. It's very much strength and longevity focused. It's group classes but PT at the same time."
Mr Carney began his career in the fitness industry in 2018 as a casual coach at Bathurst Strength and Conditioning while he was doing his honours at Charles Sturt University.
"I was coaching there and thought it was a pretty good gig. I graduated and went full time and haven't looked back since," he added.
"I bought into the business so we could open in Orange."
He said that thanks to Sam McPaul from Empire Strength reaching out about her soon to be vacant building, that OCSC is well ahead of schedule.
"We were trying to find a place to open and were looking at sheds and everything, just nothing was happening so this is insane," he said.
"It puts us a couple of years ahead. Sam opened just before the start of COVID and spent two years getting it up to scratch. It's really, really easy for us because we just had to change the sign on the front."
A pop-up shop selling snow sports gear and weatherproof winter clothing has opened in Orange City Centre.
Corexplorer is open this year for July and August for the first time in Orange.
It was meant to open last year but it was called off due to COVID. The shop has also been opening in Bathurst for the past 12 years.
Corexplorer owner Greg Tarte said the centre requested the shop open this year and he said he would as long as he could source local staff, which he did.
"The staff is all local, I prefer to support locals if I can," he said.
He said the clothing an equipment is suitable for children going on school camps to the snow and "dedicated snow bunnies".
"Others are just wanting to stay warm," Mr Tarte said.
He said some of those people include those who spend a lot of time outside in the weather such as horse trainers who are up early and want something that will protect them from the cold, wind and rain.
Millthorpe chocolatier Fiona Harrison from Chocolate on Purpose has won the Indigenous Business of the Year Award at the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.
The awards were founded and hosted by Spend with Us, for small businesses.
Hundreds of people logged on to celebrate and cheer on nominees for the award ceremony.
Ms Harrison is a proud Wiradjuri woman living and operating Chocolate On Purpose on Wiradjuri Country.
"Chocolate On Purpose is Australia's first Indigenous chocolate company, combining premium chocolate with Australian native botanicals to create our 'Bush Food Chocolate range," she said.
The awards were run by online marketplace for rural and regional small businesses Spend With Us to celebrate, highlight and recognise the talent that exists in rural and regional Australia.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
