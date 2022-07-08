Central Western Daily
Watch
Meet the Locals

Holy Trinity Orange Pealers, based at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, are recruiting members for their bell-ringing group

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holy Trinity Orange Pealers ring the bells

Have you heard of the Holy Trinity Orange Pealers?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.