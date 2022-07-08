Have you heard of the Holy Trinity Orange Pealers?
Well if you haven't, they are the only Heavy Metal band in Orange.
We apologise if there are other Heavy Metal bands in Orange, but that's what they claim.
And they're on the lookout for new members to get in the ring of things.
"You don't have to be affiliated with the church or religious," Jennifer Derrick explained.
"You don't have to attend church services, some of us ring bells then go off and have coffee while everyone has bread and wine."
While the demands of bell-ringing can be flexible, the main event for The Pealers is Sunday service along with weddings, Christmas, funerals and ANZAC Day.
As you can imagine, December is their busiest period - but it doesn't stop them from letting their hair down for the festive season.
"We have coffee, we go out to dinner, go away for weekends and have a Christmas party in January. Obviously we're too busy in December," Mrs Derrick said.
"The social aspect is very important and not because we're all boomers - we just like having fun, we can rock when we want to."
The practice of bell-ringing itself is one full of tradition.
Every pull of the rope, and loud but beautiful sound that comes from the bell has a technique that's been passed down from the 1500s.
"It's a very old tradition," Glenda Bell added.
With that tradition, comes bells that have been humanised with every ringer holding a special bond to at least one.
"These bells are a collection, they've come out of retirement," Bob Derrick said.
"One bell is called Trinity and it's been around since 1754.
"Another is Noah, it's spent most of its time rocking and ringing in the North Sea. It was a buoy bell and has a green tinge because of the salt."
Perhaps the most rewarding aspect from becoming a member of The Pealers is the worldly experience.
The majority of members have travelled to England, New Zealand and America where 'bell-ringers are very welcoming'.
"We've fronted up to bell towers in London and without any notice said 'here I am' and they say 'aw great'," Mrs Derrick said.
"Four of us went to New Zealand and ran in Wellington during an earthquake. We just thought we were rocking the tower because it was an earthquake."
It's important to note there's also some glory that comes from joining the group.
The Pealers have a trophy cabinet that includes the Cockatoo Shield - reward for being the best eight-member bell-rining band in regional New South Wales.
And with three very accomplished, qualified teachers ready to train any new member, the process of joining is simple.
"I was told as long as you can count to eight you'll be fine," one member added.
If you're interested in becoming apart of the Holy Trinity Orange Pealers drop into the Holy Trinity Anglican Church or contact Jennifer Derrick at jenniferderrick@hotmail.com
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
